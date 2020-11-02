The 2020 Wabasso Rabbit cross country team recently handed out team awards at a team banquet.

Eight seniors including Tyler Bliss, Nicholas Irlbeck, Alex Schmiesing, Madeline Hanna, Mataya Nelson, Lonnah Maasch, Sarah Franta and Halle Huhnerkoch said goodbye to their days as Rabbit harriers.

Alex Schmiesing, Nicholas Irlbeck, Lonnah Maasch and Madeline Hanna were recognized for their role as captains.

Alex Schmiesing was given the limelight for a few moments as for his efforts in an injury dominated season.

The Most Improved Runner from the 2019 to the 2020 season was voted on and awarded to Aidan Kampsen.

Addison Jensen and Jacob Doyle were voted on by their teammates as the Most Improved Runner over the course of the season.

Maasch received the Chloe Haven Runner Award, named after the first Rabbit runner to qualify for the state meet. She also received the Traveling Tire that goes to the athlete that compiles the most miles during the season.

The LB Award, given to a well rounded student athlete and named after former Rabbit and the first WHS cross country runner to gain conference honors three times - Lindsey Bernardy - went to Halle Huhnerkoch and her excellence on and off the cross country course.

An award that goes to an athlete or athletes that accept the challenges of a distance runner is the Rock Award. Tyler Bliss, Mataya Nelson and Annabelle Struntz all got a rock for dealing with the hardships of running cross country.

The Most Valuable Player Award went to Sarah Franta for the girls and Nicholas Irlbeck for the boys.

Irlbeck was involved in a special moment during the evening when he was able to present the Teammate Award to be known as the Nicholas Irlbeck Award for his becoming the first WHS athlete to run cross country for six seasons.

Hanna was voted by her teammates as the teammate of the year.

The Tomahawk Conference All-Academic team recognition went to Bliss and Tietz, Franta, Nelson, Huhnerkoch, Maasch, Hanna and Jensen.

All Conference honors for being in the top seven finishers over three conference races went to Franta for her performance on the course, while Huhnerkoch and Tietz received All-Conference Honorable Mention for being among the Top 10 runners in league events.