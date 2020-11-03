Perhaps some may have noticed there is a new building in Wabasso.

The new Wabasso Early Childhood Learning Center opened Sept. 21, and it offers preschool education along with school age children after school care.

The cost of the center was $840,000 with half of the project having been paid for out of the Wabasso Public School’s general fund.

The remaining expense was funded by a loan program, with the annual payment being part of the school district’s annual budget – there was no bond referendum needed for the construction of the early childhood center.

The director of the Wabasso Early Childhood Learning Center is Amber Beadell who oversees the center and provides the school district with the need and demand of preschool and childcare for those already within and moving to the Wabasso community.

According to the Wade McKittrick, Wabasso Public School superintendent, “Our unique model of offering an extended day, Little Rabbit Care, to our preschool age children has helped with the daycare shortage in our communities and provided families with an affordable option in an educational environment for their children. We currently operate two sections of four-year-old preschool and one section of three-year-old preschool.”

The new center is located just steps away from the west side of the Wabasso Public School building. The center will work to keep a single section of the four-year-old program below 15 students. The three-year-old program below 12 students.

The extended day program – Little Rabbit Care can take up to 12 students.

Also, there is a final program offered at the center which is the after school Care Corner where after school care is provided for up to 20 elementary age students.

Within the new facility are three classrooms for preschool, Little Rabbit Care, and Early Childhood Family Edu-cation (ECFE), a program to provide and enhance a healthy growth and development resource to parents and their children.

Also, there is a 3,300 square foot large motor skill center where preschoolers can be active and play. The preschool is staffed by Amber Beadell, teacher, Jane Plaetz, classroom aid, and Kolette Duscher, Minnesota Reading Corps tutor – with Michelle Fenger operating Little Rabbit Care.

The district also partnered with local manufacturer Jonti Craft to be outfitted with top of the line play stations that focus on the social and imaginative development of students.

The center provides the academic program O.W.L.S. that covers all areas of learning for young children.

The curriculum’s primary focus is on building language and literacy skills through engaging activities to help students master Kindergarten ready skills.

To learn more about enrollment options at the Wabasso early learning center call (507) 342-5114.