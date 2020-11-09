In a battle of Section 3AA favorites, the Jackson County Central Huskies survived a five-set marathon to defeat Redwood Valley 3-2 Nov. 5 in a Big South West Conference showdown.

The Cardinals (5-1) suffered their first loss of the season, while the Huskies (5-2) avenged an earlier 3-2 loss to the Cardinals by gutting out a 20-25, 25-17, 25-22, 21-25, 21-19 victory on the Cards home court.

The Cards battled back from an early 2-1 hole, but after taking the fourth set would fall in a classic fifth set 21-19.

Kate Ahrens led the way for the Cards with a team-high 16 kills. She was also 10-for-11 serving and added 16 digs and an ace block.

Sydney Sommers finished with 11 kills, a team-high 22 digs and was 20-for-21 serving with an ace.

Aubree Hicks led the team with 20 set assists, was a perfect 18-for-18 serving with an ace and added nine digs.

Hannah Schjenken finished with four kills, 15 set assists, was 16-for-16 serving with two aces, had nine digs and an ace block.

Haley Garman had seven kills and three ace blocks, Sydney Mertens was 17-for-17 serving with a pair of aces and five digs, Kendall Huhnerkoch chipped in with two kills and an ace block, Ella Bell had one kill and one ace block and Jahlyn Bill added a dig and an ace block.

The Cardinals welcome Marshall (5-0) to town Nov. 10 for another huge Big South West Conference match-up.