The American Red Cross is urging healthy donors of all blood types to band together to give blood and help ensure a stable blood supply for patients this holiday season.

The traditional slump in blood donations between Thanksgiving and the new year comes as the blood supply already faces challenges created by the coronavirus pandemic. Required medical treatments and emergencies don’t pause for the holidays or a widespread coronavirus outbreak.

The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether an individual developed COVID-19 symptoms.

Red Cross antibody tests will be helpful to identify individuals who have COVID-19 antibodies and may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions.

Convalescent plasma is a type of blood donation collected from COVID-19 survivors that have antibodies that may help patients who are actively fighting the virus

The American Red Cross Bloodmobile is scheduled to be in Redwood Falls this coming Friday (Nov. 13) in the training room of the Redwood County Government Center on Mill Street in Redwood Falls.

The blood drive is being held from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

For more information about the local blood drive or to schedule an appointment, call (507) 637-4016.

Additional information is also available online at redcrossblood.org or by calling 1-800-733-2767.

