Richard 'Richie' Jurgenson of Montevideo died at his home on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the age of 86.

Funeral services were held on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church of Baxter with Rev. Matt Danielson officiating. Burial was in the church cemetery.

Richard Milburn Jurgenson was born on November 30, 1933 in Clarkfield, the son of Arden and Gladys (Westre) Jurgenson. He was baptized and confirmed at Clarkfield Lutheran Church and graduated from Clarkfield High School in 1951. After high school Richie served in the U.S. Army. He was united in marriage to Elizabeth 'Liz' Anderson on April 4, 1959 at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church of Baxter. They made their home on the farm east of Boyd where Richie farmed. It was here where they were blessed with four sons: Reid, Ross, Ryan, and Randy. Raising their boys were some of the best years of their lives. Richie was not afraid to try new things; he was a part of the group of farmers who dreamt up and started Minnesota Corn Processors (MCP) in Marshall. He was Chairman of the Board, General Manager, and company President at MCP until he retired in 1997. In 1990, they moved off the farm and into Clarkfield and in 2002 moved to their final home in Montevideo. Richie served on numerous boards including Consumers Coop in Clarkfield, the Boyd Elevator, and at Baxter Church. He was an avid sports fan who loved watching his kids and grandkids sporting events. He and Liz rarely missed an event that their grandkids were in. He enjoyed golfing, getting three hole in ones over his lifetime. He had a great time with his friends on the Clarkfield league. He also enjoyed spending time at their trailer on Maple Lake that they had for over 40 years, especially pulling his grandkids skiing and tubing. If you knew Richie, you know that he loved to have fun, was always in high gear, loved his family, had many friends, and just loved life.

He is survived by four sons: Reid (Deb) of Dawson, Ross (Cindy) of Boyd, Ryan (Stacy) of Hutchinson, and Randy (Nancy) of Hutchinson; 17 grandchildren: Josh (Tanya), Heather (Derek), Katie (Adam), Ty, Alissa (Cody), Cameron (Kirsten), Kelsey (Dave), Nicole (Phillip), Niki (Taylor), Kristofer (Morgan), Courtney (TJ), Mallori (Dan), Brittany, Taylor, Cassie, John and Devin; 24 great-grandchildren; Avari, Easton, Everly, Isla, Charlie, Campbell, Athena, Serena, Eva, Jordan, Hadley, Lincoln, Kennedy, Taryn, Luke, Lane, Waylon, London, Boden, Pepin. Brekken, Kairon, Zane, Echo; his sister, Caron (John) Aeikens; his in-laws: Darlene Jurgenson, Janice Jurgenson, Luverne Johnson, Waunita (Floyd) Kanten, and Ramona (Keith) Erickson; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his wife; his parents; his parents-in-law: Oscar (Edna) Anderson; four brothers: Roland, Arden, Howie, and Larry Jurgenson; a sister, Jeanne Johnson; brother-in-law in infancy, Richard Anderson; sister-in-law, Phyllis Jurgenson.