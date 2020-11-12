A snowstorm outside couldn’t stop the number two ranked Marshall Tigers from topping a good Redwood Valley girls volleyball team 3-0 Nov.11 in a Big South West Conference match-up held in Redwood Falls.

The undefeated Tigers (7-0) rolled to a 25-9 win in set number one and then got a competitive effort from the Cards (5-2) in the final two but would still win 25-17, 25-17.

It was the second straight loss for the Cards after rattling off five straight to open up the season.

The Cards will host Windom Area – an earlier meeting had to be cancelled – Nov. 12 and then travel back to Marshall Nov. 16 as the regular season starts to wind down.

In the match against Marshall, the Cards were led by Sydney Sommers with five kills and nine digs.

Haley Garman added five kills, and Kate Ahrens had four kills, a team-high 14 digs and was 6-for-6 serving.

Hannah Schjenken had two kills, 10 set assists, six digs and an ace serve, Aubree Hicks added 10 set assists, four digs and was 8-for-8 serving with an ace, Madi Mertens had one kill, Sydney Mertens had 10 digs and was 7-for-7 serving with an ace and AJ Guggisberg had six digs.