The state’s major small business group, the National Federation of Independent Business of Minnesota, with close to 10,000 members, announced recently that District 16 Senator Gary Dahms of Redwood Falls was presented the prestigious NFIB Guardian of Small Business award.

The NFIB gives out its Guardian of Small Business award at both the federal and state level to recognize lawmakers who have been supportive of small business on critical issues.

Dahms’ award was based on votes he took during the 2019 and 2020 sessions of the Minnesota legislature.

He made many votes beneficial to small business including:

• A vote for a significant tax bill to help small business that finally conformed Minnesota to the critical section 179 expensing provision of federal tax law and also contained an income tax reduction and other positive changes.

• A vote for the continuation of Minnesota’s reinsurance plan for the individual health insurance market that saved the market back in 2017. The plan significantly reduced premiums for individuals who suffered huge increases due to the negative impact of Obamacare.

• Support for the critical preemption legislation that prohibits local governments from raising minimum wages higher than the state’s or enacting additional mandates on local businesses.

“Senator Dahms is a real friend of small business, and we are happy to announce that he has earned the NFIB Guardian of Small Business Award,” said Mike Hickey, NFIB Minnesota state director.

For more than 75 years, the NFIB has been advocating on behalf of America’s small and independent business owners, both in Washington, D.C. and in all 50 state capitals.

The NFIB is non-profit, non-partisan, and member-driven. Since its founding in 1943, NFIB has been exclusively dedicated to small and independent businesses and remains so today.

For more information, visit nfib.com.