The Redwood County Environmental Office is partnering with the University of Minnesota Water Resources Center and Minnesota Department of Health for a septic and well homeowner workshop.

The workshop is being held Dec. 8, 2020 at the Wabasso community center from 6-8 p.m.

The presentation will include an overview of how septic systems and private wells function, related to homeowner maintenance.

Registration is necessary as a free meal will be provided.

For more information or to register, visit the Redwood County Environmental Office at redwoodcounty-mn.us.