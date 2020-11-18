Archery hunters who participated in the Camp Ripley hunts near Little Falls harvested 310 deer and had a record success rate during the event held Oct. 15 to Oct. 16 and Oct. 31 to Nov. 1.

“It was an exceptional event this year,” said Dr. Bill Faber, head of the Central Lakes College Natural Resources program. “Despite fewer participants, the harvest was up 11.5 percent from last year; and above the 40-year average of 305 deer.”

This year, 1,864 participating hunters harvested 310 deer.

During the 2019 hunts, 2,137 hunters harvested 278 deer.

This year, hunters harvested at least 25 large, antlered bucks (greater than 8 percent of total harvest) during the event, well above the 3.5 percent long-term average of total harvest.

– Image courtesy of the Minnesota DNR Web site