The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is extending the public comment period for its proposal to make corrections to the Public Waters Inventory (PWI) by returning four watercourses in Renville County to the PWI.

The PWI is used to identify waters that meet the statutory definition of public water and are regulated by the DNR for the public’s benefit.

The comment period will end Nov. 30.

The DNR has determined that these four watercourses are altered or natural watercourses, each of which has a total drainage area greater than two square miles, thus meeting the statutory definition of a public watercourse.

As public waters, these watercourses have been and will remain subject to all applicable regulations.

Once returned to the PWI, these watercourses would be easily identified as being subject to public water regulations.

If these watercourses are added back to the PWI, as proposed, then they will also be added to the buffer protection map and be subject to vegetative buffer regulations.

The watercourses that are proposed to be returned to the PWI are in the following locations:

• Limbo Creek, 7.1 miles, Ericson Township sections 30 and 31; Sacred Heart Township section 6; Hawk Creek Township sections 1, 12, 11, 14, 15 and the north half of 22.

• Sacred Heart Creek, 6.1 miles, Sacred Heart Township, sections 1, 2, 12, 13, 24, 25, 26, 35 and 36.

• Outlet of County Ditch 130, 0.16 miles, Beaver Falls Township, section 8.

• An unnamed stream, 1.0 miles, Cairo Township, sections 31, 32.

The DNR will accept written comments on this proposal until 4:30 p.m. Nov. 30.

Written comments should be submitted to Public Waters Inventory Corrections, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, 500 Lafayette Road, St. Paul, MN, 55155-4025, or via e-mail at PWIreview.dnr@state.mn.us.

Questions may be submitted by e-mail or U.S. mail, or by calling (651) 259-5654. Comments may not be submitted by phone.

The DNR will respond to comments as part of its decision document taking final action on the proposal to return these watercourses to the PWI.

The DNR will provide its final decision to all who comment, affected landowners and county officials. Public notification of the decision will also be made through media outlets.

Because all comments and related information are part of the public record, names and e-mail or postal addresses will also be published and publicly available as they appear in the materials they submit.

More information is available on the Public Waters Inventory Program page on the DNR Web site at www.dnr.state.mn.us/.