Over the past few days I have been getting a few e-mails from organizations in the Redwood area that are participating in an annual event known as “Give to the Max Day.”

That day of giving in Minnesota is happening Thursday, November 19, 2020, and during the hours this fundraising event are celebrated thousands of programs are given the chance to feature what they do in brief biographical sketches the public can then review and determine whether or not they would consider them worthy of their investment.

If you plan on participating, the list of prospective donation recipients can be found online at www.givemn.org.

If you are going to be visiting without a specific organization in mind, be aware it might take you a while to find something you like, as there were more than 33,000 such groups listed in the “search”portion of the Web site when this was written earlier in the week. I assume that number will be much higher today.

I would venture to guess there is some entity within that list which fits everyone’s passions and interests and enough of them that would tug on your heart enough that you pull out your credit card and give.

So, I want to encourage you to do that.

Having spent some time on the site, I began looking to see what other area organizations are involved in this event, and I discovered a plethora of possibilities from the community and region.

Organizations, such as the WoMen’s Rural Advocacy Program (WRAP) and the Redwood Area Food Shelf, are on the list, as are area school districts, churches and myriad other organizations committed to serving the community.

There are lots of entities on the list that are focused on addressing COVID-19 related concerns, too.

I wonder how many of these organizations have become reliant on funds raised on a day like today and how many of them spend their day looking over and over to see how much funding they will be receiving to continue serving the public.

You might be looking for something a bit more unique, such as a wild animal sanctuary or a performing arts group.

That is the fun of a day like today.

The possibilities are seemingly endless.

This year has been a hard one for lots of people and organizations, and so if you are able I want to encourage you to, at the very least, take a few moments to learn more about this event.

I am pretty certain your curiosity will lead you to find a way to give. Good luck to all of the area organizations who are hoping for financial help today.