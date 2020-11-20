A new event is being held as part of the kick-off to the Christmas season in Redwood Falls.

This Friday (Nov. 20) at St. John Lutheran School in Redwood Falls the first Light of the World Christmas light display is being presented for the community.

That night from 5:30-8:30 p.m. the public is invited to visit the school and take a walking tour of the lights, decorations as well as a live nativity.

The event will also include music, as well as hot chocolate for visitors.

Admission is free and children who attend will receive a present.

The event is being sponsored by Thrivent Financial and St. John Lutheran Church.

For more information, call (507) 617-3002.