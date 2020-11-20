The Redwood Area Community Center in Redwood Falls will close its doors at 10 p.m. Friday, No. 20, 2020 and will ask all members to be out of the building at that time. The closure is based on Governor Walz’s Executive Order 20-99, an implementation of a four-week dial back period to slow the spread of COVID-19. According to a message from Ross Nachreiner, city director of parks and recreation, the 24/7 doors will be put on lockdown, so no member admission will be allowed after that time. During the closure, the RACC will be staffed from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. The facility is allowed to host business meetings and staff is still available for contact by phone or e-mail. The plan moving forward with current memberships will be similar to the first shutdown earlier this year. Current regulations will also cause youth and adult recreational activities as well as fitness classes to be put on hold. Meals on Wheels distribution will remain at the RACC. The Senior Center will remain closed until further notice. Ramsey Park remains open and the public is encouraged to walk the trails. Getting outside and exercising is very important during this COVID-19 pandemic. Bathrooms remain closed. Remember to use caution as snow or ice may be covering some of the trails. For more information, contact the RACC at Redwood Area Community Center by calling (507) 616-7444, sending an e-mail to recdept@ci.redwood-falls.mn.us or visiting www.redwoodareacommunitycenter.com/.

- Image courtesy of the City of Redwood Falls Web site