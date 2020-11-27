This coming Saturday (Nov. 28, 2020) is Small Business Saturday – a day to celebrate and support small businesses and all they do for their communities.

The reality of this year is small businesses need support now more than ever as they navigate, retool and pivot from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The public is encouraged to join the Small Business Administration (SBA) and organizations across the country in supporting local small businesses by shopping at a small business.

Founded by American Express in 2010 and officially cosponsored by SBA since 2011, Small Business Saturday has become an important part of small businesses’ busiest shopping season.

According to the 2019 Small Business Saturday Consumer Insights Survey, 70 percent of U.S. consumers are aware of Small Business Saturday.

Consumers are invited to support this nation’s nearly 32 million independent businesses this Small Business Saturday and all holiday season long.

Learn more about any Redwood area events on the local Chamber Web site at www.redwoodfalls.org/.