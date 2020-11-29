Winter anglers on Mille Lacs Lake will enjoy a walleye harvest this winter for the fifth season in a row.

Starting Tuesday, Dec. 1, anglers will be allowed to keep one walleye between 21-23 inches or one fish longer than 28 inches.

This winter’s regulation is the same as the last two winter seasons.

Winter regulations are set after the DNR completes its annual fall netting assessment.

The DNR’s 2020 assessment found that the walleye population has remained relatively stable over the past four years, having rebounded from population lows in 2012 to 2016.

Harvest from the winter of 2020-21 will be counted toward the state’s 2021 annual share of walleye from Mille Lacs Lake under the 1837 treaty.

State anglers share harvest with eight Ojibwe tribes that have fishing rights under the treaty.

Information about Mille Lacs Lake, including complete fishing regulations, is available on the DNR Web site at www.dnr.state.mn.us/.



