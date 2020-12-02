Joyce Laumb, 74, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020, at the Granite Falls Care Center. Private Family Services will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020, with burial following at the Sunset Memorial Cemetery in Montevideo. A video of the service will be available on the funeral home website.

Joyce Lyn Laumb was born April 11, 1946, in Hennepin County. She grew up with her mom, Stella Best in Robbinsdale. Joyce was baptized and confirmed in her faith at Elim Lutheran Church in Robbinsdale. She graduated with the Robbinsdale High School Class of 1964. She then went to Willmar Community College before meeting Richard.

Joyce was united in marriage to Richard Laumb on November 13, 1965 at Elim Lutheran Church in Robbinsdale. The couple worked on the family farm for a couple years, before they moved to Cottonwood. In 1977, they moved their family back to the Montevideo area. Joyce enjoyed raising her three sons, Richard, Robert and Randy and as they grew, she began to pursue her talent of cooking and baking. It was this hobby that grew into a business and she became known as the “Joyce the baker.” She baked many wedding and graduation cakes through the years, intermixed with Christmas cookies and anything else requested along the way.

Joyce loved going to church and was a member of Trinity Lutheran in Montevideo. She enjoyed spending time with friends and family and holiday get togethers were life's highlights. Her expertise in cooking and baking came in especially handy during those holidays when Joyce was known to bring all the side dishes to accompany the meal.

Joyce is survived by her sons, Richard Jr. (Elissa) Laumb of Montevideo, Bob (Amy) Laumb of Raymond, Randy (special friend, Judy Bendickson) Laumb of Montevideo; grandchildren, Evan Laumb, Quinton Liebl, Anabeth Black; great-grandchildren, Grace and Klay Black, Kelbi Liebl; brothers, Bryan Best of Montevideo, Ross (Carmelita) Best of Philippine Islands; as well as other relatives and friends.

Joyce is preceded in death by her husband, Richard Laumb Sr., mother, Stella Best. Blessed be her memory.

Arrangements are with the Wing-Bain Funeral Home of Montevideo. For online guestbook, please visit www.wingbain.com.