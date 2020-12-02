Lucille Evelyn Tesnow was born in Maxwell Township, Lac qui Parle County on November 8, 1920 to Fred and Ida (Oman) Tesnow. She grew up with four sisters and one brother in the Dawson/Boyd area. She was baptized February 13, 1921 and confirmed on June 2, 1935 in the Lutheran faith. Lucille married Lloyd George Pray on October 27, 1940 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Montevideo. They lived in the Montevideo, Boyd, Granite Falls, Wegdahl, and Sacred Heart areas.

Lucille loved to fish and camp with Lloyd and they spent many hours in a boat. Doing so in the sunshine was a bonus for her. In her recent years, to be able to sit in her chair in a sunny window made her happy. She was a mother, wife, homemaker, and our matriarch prayer warrior. She provided haircuts for the family and many others. The boys' thick hair had to be a challenge! They were members of the Montevideo AA/Alanon and made many life friends. She was current member of Granite Falls Lutheran and a past member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Granite Falls Senior Volunteers, and the Maynard TOPS Club. Lucille loved visits to the DQ.

After Lloyd passed, she continued living in Granite Falls for some years before moving to assisted living in Alexandria and then to GlenOaks Senior Living in New London in 2014, where she passed from Covid-19 on November 23, 2020, two weeks after her 100th birthday. She will be dearly missed.

Lucille was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lloyd in 1982; son, Mark Allen (1952-1955); grandchildren, Brian Pray and Tanya Pray; sisters, Eleanor Knox, Myrtle Banet, Fern Lachelt, Lorraine Winslow, Doris Tesnow (in infancy); and brother, Harlow Tesnow; as well as brothers- and sisters-in-laws.

She is survived by her children, Carol Olson Thorstad of Willmar, Lyle (Diane) of Parkers Prairie, and Mike (Jan) of Alexandria; seven grandchildren: Mark (Bonnie) Olson of Willmar, Stacie (Gary) Laughlin of Spicer, Linda (Tim) Jansen of Maynard, Kris Olson of Willmar, Daren Pray of Parkers Prairie, Carey Johnson of Parkers Prairie, and Cathy (Jeremy) Oliver of Rosemount. She is also survived by nine great-grandchildren Ryan (Jen) Laughlin, Alexis (Kyle) Laughlin, Emma (Alex) Amundson, Gus Johnson, Joe Johnson, Samantha Olson, Eja Olson, Aaliyah Pray, and Ashleigh Pray; and two great-great-granddaughters Gracilynn and Maddilynn Amundson and many nieces and nephews.

Services are pending for Spring 2021.

Blessed be her memory!

