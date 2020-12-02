Sandy Rager of Montevideo died on Friday, November 20, 2020 at CCM Health in Montevideo at the age of 77.

Visitation with the family and a prayer service was held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 2:30 to 5 p.m. with the prayer service starting at 5 p.m. at Anderson-TeBeest Funeral Home in Montevideo. The prayer service was livestreamed on Sandy's obituary page.

Sandra Sue (Beckwith) Rager was born in Duluth to Archie and Hazel (Flewell) Beckwith on October 30, 1943. She grew up in the country near Duluth. As a young girl, she loved to ride bikes and play games with her friends. She attended Arnold Elementary with four other classmates. She attended Duluth East High School where she was active in band, Girls Club, Cabinet, and Isaac Walton. Sandy graduated in 1961. She was united in marriage to Thomas Rager on a snowy May 28 in 1965. They had two beautiful children, Amy and Christopher.

Following her husband's passing in 1985, Sandy attended Lake Superior College to obtain her ward secretary certificate – all while working at Gallagher's Restaurant to support her family. Even when things were tough, Sandy made sure that her family was cared for. She opened her home to many who considered her their 'extra' mom. Sandy made her home bright and welcoming with what her children lovingly referred to as her “holiday shrines;” making sure no holiday passed uncelebrated. Sandy moved in with daughter Amy in Montevideo following her stroke in 2004. She lived out the last 15 years of her life in Montevideo.

Sandy was a member at First Presbyterian Church in Duluth for many years and later attended The Refuge following her move to Montevideo. She enjoyed cooking, baking, visiting with friends, traveling, camping, volunteering for the Salvation Army as a gift wrapper, being with family, and going to the casino. Sandy deeply cherished her grandchildren and loved sharing her memories and hobbies with them.

Sandy is survived by her children: Amy (David) Buchanan Rager, Montevideo, and Chris (Georgia) Rager, Duluth; four grandchildren: Jeffery, Nina, Eliza and Emily, as well as other extended family.

Sandy is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two sisters;­ and one brother.