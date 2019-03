Glenna Landmark, 87, of Flint, Texas, ended her earthly journey on March 11, 2019, in Tyler, Texas.

Glenna Landmark, 87, of Flint, Texas, ended her earthly journey on March 11, 2019, in Tyler, Texas. A scripture befitting her life would be this, “One thing have I desired of the LORD, that will I seek after; that I may dwell in the house of the LORD all the days of my life, to behold the beauty of the LORD, and to inquire in his temple.” (Psalm 27:4)

