Merle Weckwerth, 90, of Monte­video, died Friday, March 29, 2019, at Chippewa County-Monte­video Hospital.

Merle Weckwerth, 90, of Monte­video, died Friday, March 29, 2019, at Chippewa County-Monte­video Hospital. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, April 2, at St. Johns Lutheran Church, rural Montevideo, with the Rev. Kent Borglum officiating. Burial will be at the church cemetery.

Anderson-TeBeest Funeral Home, of Montevideo, was in charge of the arrangements. (online guest book at www.andersonfuneralmontevideo.com)

Full Obituary available in our paper.