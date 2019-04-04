Richard Charles Franks, 71, of Jackson, passed away Tuesday, March 26, at Sanford Medical Center in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Funeral services were held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, March 30, at Salem Lutheran Church in Jackson, with Pastor Bob Stover officiating. Burial followed the service at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Petersburg Township, Jackson County.

Full Obituary available in our paper.