Steve Jordahl, 58, died Saturday, April 20, 2019, at his parent’s, Vern and Jan Jordahl, home in Montevideo.

Steve Jordahl, 58, died Saturday, April 20, 2019, at his parent’s, Vern and Jan Jordahl, home in Montevideo.

Memorial services will be held at 1:30 p.m., Friday, April 26, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Montevideo, with the Rev. Donald S. McKee officiating.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, April 25, at Anderson-TeBeest Funeral Home in Montevideo with a prayer service starting at 7:30 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Friday.

Anderson-TeBeest Funeral Home, of Montevideo, is in charge of the funeral arrangements. (online guest book at www.andersonfuneralmontevideo.com)

Full Obituary available in our paper.