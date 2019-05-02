Anita Kay Zelenka-Lines passed away early in the morning, Friday April 26, 2019, catching family and friends completely off-guard.

Anita Kay Zelenka-Lines passed away early in the morning, Friday April 26, 2019, catching family and friends completely off-guard. She was an incredible and unique woman who will be remembered by babies she helped deliver, young people she mentored and helped raise, and the people she provided hospice care for in her final days. She was also a helluva turkey hunter.

A celebration of Anita’s life will be held Sunday, May 5, from noon to 5 p.m., at the Hollywood on Main, downtown Montevideo.

Anita’s family is in charge of memorial arrangements, assisted by Anderson-TeBeest Funeral Home, of Montevideo.

Full Obituary available in our paper.