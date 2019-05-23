Leander Citrowske, 82, of Montevideo, passed away, Friday, May 17, 2019, at his home.

Leander Citrowske, 82, of Montevideo, passed away, Friday, May 17, 2019, at his home. Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, May 22, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Montevideo. Interment was at St. Leo Catholic Cemetery in St. Leo.

Wing-Bain Funeral Home, of Montevideo, was in charge of the funeral arrangements. (Online guest book, please visit www.wingbain.com

Full Obituary available in our paper.