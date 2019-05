Jeffrey Rogers, 63, of Montevideo, died Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at St. Cloud Hospital.

Jeffrey Rogers, 63, of Montevideo, died Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at St. Cloud Hospital. A celebration gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, May 24, from 3 to 6 p.m., at Anderson-TeBeest Funeral Home in Montevideo.

Full Obituary available in our paper.