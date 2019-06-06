Wendell Floyd Bausman, 91, of Benson, died Friday, May 31, 2019, at his home under the care of Hospice.

Wendell Floyd Bausman, 91, of Benson, died Friday, May 31, 2019, at his home under the care of Hospice. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, June 5, at Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church in Benson. Visitation will continue from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., followed by the funeral service at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, June 6, at Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church. Interment will be in the Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church Cemetery in Benson.

Zniewski Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral arrangements. (Online guest book at www.zniewskifuneralhome.com)

Full Obituary available in our paper.