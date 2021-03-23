Donald Rysdahl

Obituary

Donald Leroy Rysdahl was born in Clarkfield on June 17 of 1931. He went home to rest with his Lord and Savior on March 8, 2021 in Moses Lake, Wash. Donald graduated from Clarkfield High School in 1949 and married Elna Irene Pedersen October 28, 1951. They raised their family in Clarkfield and were members of the Clarkfield Lutheran Church. He loved to read and take walks. His hobbies were fishing, gardening and singing. He was always active in his church choir and belonged to the Norsemen’s Chorus and the Cascade Chorus of Barbershop Harmony. The family relocated to Eugene, Ore. in 1968. There, Donald was elected President of the Local Carpenters Union as well as serving on the Apprenticeship Board. Donald and Elna moved to Moses Lake in 2002. There, he was a member of the Christian Missionary Alliance Church and resided at the Blue Goose Care Center until his death.

He was preceded in death by his parents Lewis and Judith Rysdahl and a brother, Alton Rysdahl, all from Clarkfield; his wife of 60 years, Elna ‘Ellie’ Rysdahl; and two daughters, Marcia Jean and Julie Marie.

He is survived by a brother, George Rysdahl; his sisters – Janice Sheldahl, Loretta Grudt and Dorothy Marian; his son, Neal Rysdahl of Chicago, Ill.; his daughters, Dawn Lesterson of Kasilof, Alaska and Paula Rysdahl of Spokane, Wash. He leaves behind six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

There will be an outdoor private family graveside service at the Clarkfield Lutheran Church Cemetery on April 17, 2021.

Published on March 23, 2021