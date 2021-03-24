Robert Hyatt Sr.

Obituary

A private family service will be held for Robert ‘Bob’ Hyatt Sr., 80, of Wood Lake. A public walk-through visitation will be available on Saturday, March 27, from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the Wood Lake United Methodist Church. Masks are required at all indoor events and social distancing guidelines will be followed. A recording of the service will be available at www.sunsetfuneralassociation.com.

Robert Duane Hyatt was born on June 16, 1940, in Estherville, Iowa, to Harrison and Frances (Kathman) Hyatt. He grew up and attended school in Estherville until moving to Granite Falls where he graduated from Granite Falls High School in 1958. On November 14, 1964, he was united in marriage to Geraldine ‘Gerry’ Strom at the Grace Lutheran Church in Russell. The couple lived in Marshall for a time where Bob worked for Appleton Silo and Cattoor’s Gas Station. In 1970, they moved to Echo. Bob worked for Union ’76 and later began driving a semi. In 1972, they moved to Wood Lake. Bob continued driving until 1980 when he began working as a Machinist for Victor Power Fluid.

Bob had many interests and hobbies. In his younger years, Bob enjoyed owning and riding horses. He enjoyed camping and spending time with his family. He also was a sports fan and enjoyed following racing. Bob liked watching sports and westerns on television. He looked forward to playing cribbage and was an avid reader of western novels.

Robert died on Monday, March 22, 2021, at the Prairie Home Hospice McLaughlin House in Marshall. He is survived by his wife, Geraldine of Wood Lake; children – Pamela (and Michael) Woodbeck of Watertown, S.D., Bob Hyatt Jr. (and Judy Zoss) of Porter, Kelly (and Bill) Webb of Gordon, Wis., Travis (and Shelley) Hyatt of Waseca, Kyle Hyatt of Waseca; 13 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; siblings – Bonnie VanderBrink and Debra (and Maurel) Ohman; nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; sons – Todd and Jamie; sister, Loretta; brother Larry; and great-grandson, Judah Woodbeck

Arrangements with Sunset Funeral Association, Echo. www.sunsetfuneralassociation.com.

Published on March 24, 2021