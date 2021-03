James Plocher

Obituary

James Plocher, 67, of Granite Falls, passed away Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at the Mountain Vista Medical Center in Mesa, Ariz. Memorial services will be held on Friday, April 9, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Granite Falls Lutheran Church. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services on Friday. Arrangements are with the Wing-Bain Funeral Home.

Published on March 29, 2021