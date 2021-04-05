Betty Mueller

Obituary

Elizabeth Mueller, 88, of Montevideo passed away March 31, 2021 at Luther Haven Nursing Home. A family graveside service will be held on April 9 at 11 a.m. at the Granite Falls City Cemetery.

Arrangements are with the Wing-Bain Funeral Home of Granite Falls. For online guestbook, please visit www.wingbain.com.

Elizabeth Mae Mueller was born December 18, 1931, the daughter of William Albert and Elsie Lillian (Kvien) Hoffman in Montevideo. Betty was baptized on February 28, 1932 at Mandt Lutheran Church and confirmed on June 10, 1945 at Granite Falls Lutheran Church. She graduated from the Granite Falls High School on June 2, 1949. She continued her education at Granite Falls Vo-Tech and the Mankato Commercial College.

Betty was employed at Brett’s Department Store in Mankato from 1975 through 1982 and then at Henry Hill Apartments in Granite Falls from 1985 until 1996.

She was a charter member of the Elvesvingen Lodge Sons of Norway in Mankato, Drama Club and the Granite Falls Arts Council. Betty enjoyed sewing, reading – particularly history, gardening and traveling. She always cherished time spent with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Betty passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at the Luther Haven Nursing Home in Montevideo. She was 88 years of age.

She is survived by her son, Paul (Geneva) Mueller of Mankato; grandchildren – Heather E. (Ryan) Rivers, Gretchen E. (Eriek) Lind, Heidi R. Mueller, Joseph W. Mueller, Sara T. Mueller and Stephanie E. Mueller; greatgrandson, Wyatt G. Rivers; brother, Al W. (Donna) Hoffman of Willmar; sister-in-law, Marlyce Hoffman; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; children – Melanie E. Sealy and Gregory A. Mueller; son-in-law, Joseph De Mars; stillborn sister, Antoinette Marie Hoffman; brother, William A. Hoffman; and niece, Ann Marie Hoffman.

Blessed be her memory.

Published on April 05, 2021