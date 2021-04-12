Lona Van Deelen

Obituary

The funeral service for Lona Van Deelen, 87, of Avon, Ind., formerly of Minneota, will be held on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Bergen Lutheran Church in rural Granite Falls. A public walk-through visitation will be Friday from 4 until 6 p.m. at the Horvath Remembrance Center in Minneota, and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow the service at Bergen Lutheran Cemetery.

Lona died on Friday, November 6, 2020 at the IU West Hospital in Avon.

Arrangements with Horvath Funeral Service, Minneota. www.horvathfuneralservice.com.

