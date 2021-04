Viola Just

Obituary

Viola Just, 96, of St. Louis Park and formerly of Granite Falls, died January 21, 2021 at Towerlight Assisted Living in St. Louis Park.

A Celebration of Life for family and close friends will be held on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 11 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Wood Lake. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Social distancing will be enforced and masks are required.

Published on April 12, 2021