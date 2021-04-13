Kenneth Grothen

Obituary

The funeral service for Kenneth Grothen, 92, of Hanley Falls will be held on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Yellow Medicine Lutheran Church in Hanley Falls. A public walk-through visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the church. Military honors will follow the service outside the church. Interment will take place at a later date. Mask and social distancing requirements will be observed at all services.

Kenneth died at his home in Hanley Falls on Sunday, April 11, 2021, under the care of Avera Hospice.

He is survived by his wife Ardith of Hanley Falls; daughters – Lynette (Mike) Becker of Chetek, Wis., Sandra (Dan) Mock of Hanley Falls, and Patricia (Mark) Buysse of Brandon, S.D.; daughter-in-law, Linda Grothen of Alexandria; grandchildren – Misty VanLerberghe, Naomi Gamm, Shawn VanLerberghe, Katie Tonda, Travis Buysse, Derek Grothen, Jay VanLerberghe, and Perry Grothen; 12 great-grandchildren; and sister, Carol (Richard) White of Parker’s Prairie. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, James Grothen; two brothers and four sisters.

Arrangements with Sunset Funeral Association, Echo. www.sunsetfuneralassociation.com.

Published on April 13, 2021