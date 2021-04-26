Douglas Schmidt Sr.

Douglas Schmidt Sr., 85, of Harlingen, Texas died Sunday, January 31, 2021 in Harlingen. Memorial will be held on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 11 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Granite Falls with burial following in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held Saturday, May 1, 2021 from 10 - 11 a.m., one hour prior to the service at the church.

Douglas was born to Arthur and Sara (Kernal) Schmidt on May 7, 1945. Douglas was baptized on May 20, 1945 and confirmed on May 17, 1959 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Granite Falls.

Douglas joined the United States Army and trained to be a paratrooper and fought in the Vietnam War. In May 1966, Douglas came home to Minnesota.

Douglas was united in marriage on August 17, 1968 to Esther Helen Geske in Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church in Marshall. Their union was blessed with three children.

Douglas worked at Northern State Power Company in Granite Falls as heavy equipment operator. In 2001, Douglas retired after more than 42 years with NSP.

Douglas enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, hunting, fishing, traveling, singing and wintering in Harlingen. He enjoyed helping other people, though he found it hard to ask for help himself. Douglas was active in Alcoholics Anonymous, driving people to treatment and facilitated a growth group for recovering alcoholics. Douglas also volunteered at Valley Baptist Hospital and eventually he began helping the premature babies born at Valley Baptist by feeding, holding and rocking the babies.

Douglas is survived by his wife, Esther Schmidt; their three children ­– Brenda Gates of Maynard, Kirby Schmidt of Renville, and Douglas Jr. (Darla) Schmidt of Montevideo; nine grandchildren – Christopher, Elizabeth, Garrett, Dustin, Crystal, Nathan, Carrie, Chelsea and Jasen.

Douglas is preceded in death by his parents Arthur and Sara Schmidt; his brothers – Orville and David Schmidt; and his sister, Beverly Gabbert .

Arrangements are with the Wing-Bain Funeral Home of Granite Falls.

Published on April 27, 2021