Glenn Dietz

Obituary

A public walk-through visitation for Glenn Dietz, 77, of Clarkfield will be held on Friday, April 30, 2021, at Sunset Funeral Home in Echo from 1 until 3 p.m. Interment with military honors will follow at the Vesta Cemetery. Mask and social distancing requirements will be observed at all indoor services. Full obit can be seen at www.sunsetfuneralassociation.com.

Glenn died Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at the Clarkfield Care Center in Clarkfield.

Arrangements with Sunset Funeral Association, Echo.

Published on April 26, 2021