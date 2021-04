Maryan Froland

Obituary

Maryan Froland, 88, of Granite Falls passed away Monday, April 26, 2021 at the Granite Falls Care Center. Services will be held on Monday, May 3 at 2 p.m. at Hawk Creek Lutheran Church. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church. Burial will be held in the church cemetery. Arrangements are with the Wing-Bain Funeral Home of Granite Falls for Maryan Froland.

