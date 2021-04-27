LaVon Preuss

Funeral Services for LaVon Preuss of Wood Lake will be held on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 11 a.m. at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, Posen Township, Wood Lake. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow the service at St. Luke’s Church Cemetery.

LaVon passed away in Yuma, Ariz. on April 16, 2021 with her loving husband and two other family members be her side. She is greatly loved and will be forever missed.

Arrangements with Sunset Funeral Association, Echo. www.sunsetfuneralassociation.com.

