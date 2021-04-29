Maryan Froland

Obituary

Maryan Alberta Froland passed away peacefully at the Granite Falls Care Center in the early hours of April 26, 2021.

Maryan was born December 11, 1932, in rural Canby, Yellow Medicine County, to Goodwin and Emily (Whitson) Knutson. Maryan attended rural School District 21, Renville County, for eight years and graduated from Granite Falls High School in 1950. Maryan attended Augsburg College in Minneapolis, graduating with a degree in home economics in 1954.

Maryan taught home economics at Renville Public School from 1954 to 1956. She served as Yellow Medicine County Home Extension Agent in Clarkfield from 1956 to 1958.

While in Clarkfield, Maryan met Ronald Froland and they were married on October 6, 1957, at Granite Falls Lutheran Church. Their daughter Cynthia was born in 1959, son Bradley in 1960, and Eric in 1965.

Ron and Maryan began farming in the Clarkfield and Stony Run area, before moving to the present family farm in Hawk Creek Township, Renville County, in 1966.

Maryan was very talented with her sewing machine and was also a prolific quilter. She created countless bed-size quilts, lab robe quilts, and wall hanging quilts in an unending variety of style and colors. Many of these quilts grace the walls and bedrooms of friends and relatives near and far. When traveling, there was always time to stop at any quilt shops discovered along the way. Maryan enjoyed being part of the local area Yellowstone Trail Quilt Club for many years.

Maryan was also a member of the Lady Slipper Garden Club for many years, participating in projects to beautify Granite Falls. Gardening was always a large part of her life on the farm. There was always a large, well-tended vegetable garden, producing copious amounts of produce to freeze or can. Maryan also enjoyed tending to several large flower patches, with the resulting blooms often found in vases at the church.

Maryan was active in the local 4-H club when her children were members, always helping with their projects. She enjoyed being part of the local rural area Homemakers Club. She served multiple terms on the church council over the years, and was a dedicated member of the Ladies Aid and WELCA groups at her church.

Maryan would occasionally serve as a substitute teacher at Granite Falls High School. After the children were grown, Maryan worked at Carl’s Bakery and the Granite Hospital & Manor Dietary Department from 1984 to 2000.

Surviving family include daughter, Cynthia (Robert) Fenger of Cottonwood; sons – Bradley of Granite Falls, and Eric (Kathy) of Sacred Heart; grandchildren – Samuel (Cassie) Fenger, Thomas, Tony, and Tyler Froland; brother-in-law, Gerald Baker; as well as many other relatives and friends.

Maryan was preceded in death by husband, Ronald; her parents, Goodwin and Emily Knutson; infant brother, Richard Knutson; and sisters – Elmina (Alex) Lamb and Betty Baker.

We all celebrate Maryan’s remarkable influence on our lives. A memorial service will be held at Hawk Creek Lutheran Church, rural Sacred Heart, at 2 p.m. on Monday, May 3, 2021, with visitation prior to the service, beginning at 1 p.m. The family respectfully requests memorials be directed to Hawk Creek Cemetery Fund or Hawk Creek Lutheran Church Building Fund.

The family wishes to acknowledge with deep appreciation the kind expressions of your sympathy, your prayers, and your support. Please accept our sincere thanks in lieu of a thank you card.