Donald Schuler

Obituary

Donald Charles Schuler was born April 14, 1946 in Granite Falls, the son of Murvin and Leone (Sandberg) Schuler. Don’s working career started early with a paper route, then progressed to being hired on to help two of his uncles on the farm. As a young boy, Don realized his need to accept Jesus as his Savior. His faith grew stronger through the years, his many life experiences allowed him to serve in varied capacities in the church, sharing through his actions the impact his relationship with Christ had on his life. Upon graduation from high school, Don attended Willmar Community College. Following college, Don joined the National Guard for a six-year stint. On November 26, 1966, Don and Jeri were united in marriage and to that union three children were born.

Don’s working years encompassed employment in eight different companies in three states, mainly in manufacturing management. Don enjoyed anything connected with horses and God’s creation, but his greatest love was for his family.

Don leaves behind his wife of 54 years, Jeri (Sorenson); son, Scott (Brenda) Schuler of Foley; daughter, Angela Schuler of Elk River; daughter, Christa (Trevor) Duevel of Foreston; granddaughter, Ella Duevel; grandsons – Teagan Duevel, Wyatt Schuler, Garett Schuler and Everett Schuler; sisters – Donna (Jerry) Larson, Linda Horning, Kathy (Rollie) Weberg, Mary (Dale) Streblow; brother, Doug (Liz) Schuler; also by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Don was preceded in death by his parents, Murvin and Leone Schuler; and brother, Charles (Karen) Schuler.

We all mourn Don’s passing but do not despair knowing he is safe in the arms of his Savior.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Milaca. Visitation will be from 5 – 7 p.m. on Friday at First Baptist Church in Milaca and continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Arrangements by Peterson-Johnson Funeral Home - Milaca.