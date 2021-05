Betty Peterson

Obituary

Betty Peterson, 95, of Granite Falls, passed away at the Twin Cities Hospital in Niceville, Florida, on January 19, 2021. Memorial services will be held Saturday, May 29th at 2:00 pm at Bergen Lutheran Church. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church. Arrangements are with the Wing-Bain Funeral Home of Granite Falls for Betty Peterson.