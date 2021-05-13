Larry 'Butch' Granell

Obituary

Larry ‘Butch’ Granell, 74, loving brother, brother-in-law and uncle, passed away November 19, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held May 22, 2021 from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Hanley Falls American Legion.

He was full of love and laughter. He loved to make bird houses and color and create his Halloween costumes. He was always working in the yard and his home and enjoying coffee time with his buddies.

Larry leaves behind his sister, Marilyn (Dean Baker); brother-in-law, William Sharkey Sr.; and many nieces, nephews and friends.