Laurie Bednarek

Obituary

Laurie Kay Bednarek, 59, of Madison passed away Monday, May 10, 2021 at her home near Madison. Private services will be held for Laurie. Houseman Funeral Home, Birk Chapel in Canby is entrusted with the arrangements.

Laurie ‘Woman’ Kay Bednarek was born on September 15, 1961 in St. James to parents Darrell ‘Joe’ C. Hurley and Cyrilla (Poss) Hurley. She was baptized at St. James Catholic Church in St. James. She had First Communion and was confirmed at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Granite Falls. She graduated from Granite Falls High School in 1980.

In 1980, Laurie was united in marriage to Richard Reinke. From this union, she was blessed with three sons – Josh, Jesse, and Justin. During this time, she juggled attending Vo-tech, working, and raising a family.

On October 26, 1990, Laurie was united in marriage to Steven Bednarek Sr. in Olivia. From this union, they joined their blended families – Jackie, Steven, Josh, Patrick, Tony, Jesse, and Justin. Shortly after, they welcomed their daughter, Samantha.

Steve and Laurie were inseparable as they worked together for the next 20 years in Chaska at a machine shop.

Laurie enjoyed reading, crafting, woodworking, gardening, campfires, and spending time with her family, especially her grandkids. She loved decorating for the holidays, especially for Halloween and Christmas. Laurie diligently assisted Steve in raising sheep on their beautiful farm for the past 15 years.

Laurie could strike up a conversation with anyone. She was a great barter, and she was the queen of frivolous conversation. Laurie had a heart of gold.

Laurie was a member at St. Michaels Catholic Church. Grateful for having shared her life is her husband of 30 years, Steve Bednarek of Madison; her children – Jackie (Ryan) Fenger of Marshall, Steven Jr. (Sarah) Bednarek of Canby, Josh (Kelsey Bauler) Reinke of Fargo, N.D., Patrick (Steph Schultz) Bednarek of Gaylord, Tony (Misty) Bednarek of Cottonwood, Jesse (Dawn Heyden) Reinke of Ruckersville, Va., Justin (Cristi) Reinke of Morton, Samantha (Brandon) Dahl of Farmington; 21 grandchildren – Kia (Tanner Johnson) Fenger, Matt Fenger, Gabrielle Weets, Samantha Loredo, Caden Fenger, Evan Reinke, Morgan Bednarek, Ethan Reinke, Alizey Reinke, Sereniti Shafer, Micah Reinke, Joshlynn Reinke, Katelynn Reinke, Lily Bednarek, Graysen Reinke, Kaylea Bednarek, Madeline Bednarek, Flynn Dahl, Elsie Dahl, and Baby B – due November 2021.

She is proceeded in death by her parents, Joe and Cy; and grandson, Marcus Huhn.

Blessed be Laurie.