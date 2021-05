Brian Kirschbaum

Obituary

Brian Kirschbaum, 69, of Buffalo Lake and formerly of Granite Falls died Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at Buffalo Lake Health Care Center.

Memorial Services were held at Wing-Bain Funeral Home in Granite Falls with burial following at the St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery.

Arrangements were with Wing-Bain Funeral Home of Granite Falls. For online guestbook, please visit, www.wingbain.com.