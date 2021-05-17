Elaine Johnson

Obituary

Elaine Emma (Pieper) Johnson was born on March 10, 1931, in rural Clara City to Herbert and Lena Pieper. She was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Clara City. She grew up on the family farm west of Clara City with her six siblings and attended rural country school District 71 before attending Clara City High School.

Elaine graduated from Clara City High School on May 27, 1948, and graduated from Union Hospital School for Practical Nurses in New Ulm on November 4, 1949. She was employed as an LPN at Montevideo Hospital, Clarkfield Hospital, Granite Falls Hospital, Clarkfield Care Center, and Luther Haven over her 45-year career.

Elaine was married to Gene S. Johnson on November 30, 1952, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Clara City. They were the parents of Bradley, Steven, Brenda, and Kristin. Elaine and Gene made their home in Clarkfield. When they retired, they wintered in Mesa, Ariz. for over 28 years and spent summers camping and fishing at Lake Ida and Lobster Lake.

Elaine was active as a Sunday school teacher and parish board member. She also enjoyed leading Girl Scouts and being a Den Mother for Cub Scouts. She loved quilting with the quilt group at church, was a member of Sewing Club, an avid flower and vegetable gardener, and a member of the Clarkfield Garden Club. She canned and froze her garden produce and lovingly shared her produce and jelly with family and friends. Elaine was also a past President of the American Legion Auxiliary and a member of the organization for over 69 years.

Elaine celebrated her 90th birthday in March 2021 with family and friends and was so happy to reach that milestone. Elaine passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on May 12, 2021 at the age of 90 years, two months, and two days.

She is survived by her children – Bradley (Susan) Johnson of Clarkfield, Steven (Bonnie Schaumburg) Johnson of Spring Park, Brenda (Paul) Moe of Alexandria, and Kristin (Lyle) Boike of Montevideo. She is also survived by eight grandchildren – David Johnson, Darrin (Kelly) Johnson, Brent Johnson, James (Elisha Sorenson) Moe, Lisa (Rodney) Bitzan, Amanda (Peter Bockhaus) Boike, Ryan (Kayla) Boike, and Rachel Johnson; 13 great-grandchildren – Alexis, McKenna, Devan, Ava, Skylar, Kolby, Macsen, Conner, Kash, Arianna, Everett, Rowan, and Maeve. She is also survived by her brother, Harlan (Alberta) Pieper; sister-in-law, Orda Reitan; and cousin, Eleanor Sandquist. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gene; and siblings – Gerald, Luverne, Doris, and Lorraine.

Blessed be her memory.

Funeral Services were held May 15, 2021 at the Clarkfield Lutheran Church with interment at the church cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the organizations of Elaine’s choice – the Clarkfield Lutheran Church quilt group or the Clarkfield Ambulance Service. Arrangements are with the J.H. Lynner Funeral Home of Clarkfield. For online guestbook, please visit www.jhlynner.com.