Patricia Grannes

Obituary

The funeral service for Patricia ‘Pat’ Grannes, 82, of Belview will be held on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Belview. A walk through visitation will be held Tuesday from 4 until 6 p.m. and Wednesday one hour prior to the service, all at the church. A livestream of the service will be available on the Grace Lutheran Church Facebook page. Interment will follow the service at the Belview Cemetery.

Patricia ‘Pat’ (Thorson) Grannes was born Tuesday, October 18, 1938 at Rice Hospital in Kandiyohi County, Willmar. She was the second child, and daughter, born to Thorwald and Ruth (Johnson) Thorson. Her mother passed the day after her birth from eclampsia.

Pat spent her first year with her dad’s cousin, Effie and Malvin Westphal, in Willmar. She then went to foster care for the next four years at the home of Louis and Gertie Wolfe in Willmar. Pat was baptized at St. John’s Lutheran, rural Pennock, at the age of 1 ½ years. Her father remarried when she was five; uniting her sister, Ruby, and him, as a family. Pat attended Longfellow Country School, rural Willmar. She affirmed her faith June 1, 1952 at Eagle Lake Lutheran church, rural Willmar. She graduated from Willmar High School in 1956. After high school, she lived in Willmar with girlfriends and worked at Bethesda Nursing Home as a Nurse’s Aide for three years, a job that she loved.

On March 28, 1959, she and Orland were united in marriage at the Eagle Lake Lutheran Church. Five children were born to this union – David, Bonnie, Ruth, Jane and Kari. Together they provided a wonderful family life for their children. They lived on the Grannes home place north of Belview for most of their married life.

Pat enjoyed church activities, being a Sunday school teacher and WELCA, including tying quilts for missions. She was a member of the Belview Legion Auxiliary and Parkview Home Auxiliary. She and Orland enjoyed serving lunches for the monthly Grace Lutheran Senior Worship service. Pat enjoyed flower gardening, embroidering dish towels, crocheting afghans, word finds and baking. She and Orland enjoyed several bus and train trips. She especially enjoyed trips to Pierre, S.D., to visit cousins. Time with her family, grandkids and great-grandkids was the best. They attended all the programs, concerts and birthday parties for their grandkids.

She moved to Parkwood Assisted Living in Belview in November of 2018. She moved home to the farm in December of 2020, when diagnosed with cancer, and her family became her caregivers. She and her family treasured the time spent together these last months. Pat passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, May 15, 2021, surrounded by her family.

Pat is survived by her five children and spouses – David (Michelle) of Belview, Bonnie (Lee) Preuss of Echo, Ruth (Rodney) Peterson of Sacred Heart, Jane (Don) Feldman of Renville, and Kari (Mark) Matson of Marshall; her 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren – Lily Grannes, Megan and Jennifer Preuss, Ben (Holly) Peterson, Hunter, Kasen and Myah; Ashley (Trent) Novotny, Watson; Allison Peterson; Kyle and Brett Feldman; Alyssa and Tyler Matson, and a brother, Chestel Thorson of Alexandria; as well as many other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Orland on November 20, 2015; parents, Thorwald and Ruth Thorson; and sister, Ruby Iverson; and several other relatives and friends.

Blessed be her memory.

The family is grateful to the wonderful staff at Parkwood Assisted Living in Belview and Redwood Carris Health Hospice for their loving care.

