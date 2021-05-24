Lynn Varpness

Obituary

Lynn Marie Varpness, 66, passed away peacefully on Tuesday May 11, 2021.

Lynn was born in Granite Falls on December 7, 1954 to Irving and Lucyle (Johnson) Varpness. She grew up and graduated high school in the small town of Echo.

Lynn graduated Phi Beta Kappa from St. Catherine University in St. Paul in 1990.

She became an accomplished magazine art director, working nearly 40 years with agricultural publications and winning many industry and national awards. She was always interested in design, type and photography. Lynn also loved cooking, books, antique pottery, dishes, and collecting teddy bears. She made her home a welcoming and beautiful place for all.

She was united in marriage with John Kestner at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa on October 15, 1999. The two walked hand-in-hand throughout their all too brief time together.

Lynn possessed a gentle wit, full of laughter, whimsy, curiosity, and intelligence. She made friends easily and her kindness was visible to all. She was greatly loved and will be missed.

Lynn was preceded in death by her parents, Irving and Lucyle Varpness; and brother, Larry. She is survived by her husband, John Kestner; sister, Lavonne Faye; sister-in-law, Ann Kestner; in-laws, James Kestner and Mary Lingen; Charles Kestner and Cathy Renfro; and numerous cousins and other relatives from both sides of her parents.

The family will hold a memorial service at St. Lucas Lutheran Church near Cottonwood on Saturday, June 19, 2021.

A celebration of Lynn’s life will then be held at her home in St. Paul on a future date.

The family is especially grateful to Ann Kestner for her dedicated and untiring care.