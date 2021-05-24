Melissa Larson

Obituary

Melissa Larson of Kenedy, Texas, formerly of Montevideo, died Monday, January 18, 2021 at her home in Kenedy at the age of 44.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church with Pastor Jeff Fitzkappes officiating.

Visitation will be held from 5 - 7 p.m. on Friday, May 28, 2021 at Anderson - TeBeest Funeral Home in Montevideo with a prayer service starting at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Masks and social distancing are required at both the visitation and memorial service.

Melissa Ann (Oakland) ‘Oaktree’ Larson was born May 28, 1976 in Montevideo, the daughter of Steven and MaryAnn (Johnke) Oakland. She was confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Montevideo. Melissa graduated from Montevideo High School in 1994. Her first real job was at Western Printers in Montevideo as a job coach for people with disabilities. She graduated from Southwest Minnesota State University with a Bachelors Degree in elementary education and later obtained her Masters Degree from Hamiline University. She taught school at Yellow Medicine East from 2006 - 2013 and was currently teaching ESL and dyslexic students in Texas. She was united in marriage with Troy Larson on July 31, 2004 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Montevideo. Melissa had a heart of pure precious metal and gave back to her community directly through her educational and career choices. The impact of losing her is beyond what words can describe. She loved music, board games, word games of all kinds, playing Pokemon Go with her son, mother and father, watching Nolan's baseball games, reading and spending time with family. Melissa also had a passion for music and enjoyed listening to many artists. Melissa had struggled with depression for some time. She will be forever loved, forever supported, forever remembered, and forever missed, so, so, so dearly, by all who she knew and loved. May she find peace and comfort in her next form.

She is survived by her son, Nolan of Kenedy; her husband, Troy of San Antonio; her parents, Steven and MaryAnn Oakland of Clarkfield; her brother, Scott Oakland of Denver, Colo.; grandfather, Richard Oakland of Montevideo; and numerous friends and extended family.

Preceding her in death were her grandparents – Dennis and Doris Johnke and Margaret Davis.