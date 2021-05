Merlyn Ast

Obituary

Merlyn Ast, 91, of Maynard passed away on Friday, December 11, 2020 at his residence. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Maynard Lutheran Church. Burial and Military Honors will be held in the church cemetery. A luncheon will follow at the Maynard Community Center.

Arrangements are with the Wing-Bain Funeral Home.