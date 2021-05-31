Anne Motzko

Obituary

Anne Motzko, 84, of Granite Falls passed away on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at the Olivia Health Care Center. Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 18 at St. Andrew Catholic Church. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Friday. Burial will be held at St. Malachy Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements with the Wing-Bain Funeral Home.

Anne Marie Motzko was born May 17, 1937, the daughter of Ernest and Marie (Boutain) Goulet in Green Valley. As a young child her father gave her the nickname of “WeeWee”. She grew up in Benson and graduated from the Benson High School in 1955. She continued her education by enrolling in Beauty School in Minneapolis.

Anne was united in marriage to Richard Motzko on June 27, 1955 at St. Malachy Catholic Church in Clontarf by Father Richard G. King. Together they owned and operated the Benson Diner for many years. She also cut hair on the side and assisted the local funeral home during her time in Benson. For a number of years, she managed the Boyd Liquor Store and ended her career working at NorthStar Insurance in Cottonwood.

During her younger years Anne was a member of the Saddle Club in Hancock where she enjoyed participating in trick riding events. She loved to entertain and everyone loved her homemade potato salad. She was active at church as the Sacristan and a member of the Home Block Nursing Choir. She also enjoyed jigsaw puzzles in her spare time.

Anne passed away on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at the Olivia Health Care Center. She was 84 years of age.

She is survived by her daughter, Marie Motzko of Granite Falls; son, Rick (Julie) Motzko of Benson; grandchildren – Andrew (Anna) Motzko, Nathan (Kristina) Motzko, Luke Motzko (Tiffany Gebhardt) and Krista Motzko (Cole Bassett), great-grandchildren – Brody, Aubrey, Maci and Chloe; sister, Mary Lu Minchow of Benson; brother, Jerry (Helen) Goulet of Cottage Grove; sister-in-law, Barb Goulet of Great Falls, Mont.; several nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard; and brother, Tom.