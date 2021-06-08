Natalie Sheveland

Obituary

Natalie Sheveland, 81, of Akron, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at Hawarden Regional Healthcare.

Funeral Service will be 11 a.m., Friday, June 11, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Akron, Iowa. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Akron. Visitation with the family present will begin at 5 p.m., with a Prayer Service at 7 p.m., all on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Akron.

Expressions of sympathy may be expressed to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

Natalie Ann Brown was born on April 23, 1940 to Marion and Olive (Bursell) Brown in Vermillion, S.D. She was raised and attended school in Vermillion. Natalie was united in marriage to Wayne Sheveland on January 8, 1960. They traveled several years for Wayne’s job before making a home in Orange City, Iowa. After a few years, their family moved to Akron where Wayne and his brother opened their own welding shop in 1965. Natalie primarily stayed home taking care of their four children – Wendi, Wanda, David, and Chad. She also did all the bookkeeping for the shop. In 1997, Wayne and Natalie retired.

Natalie will be remembered as a wonderful cook! She and Wayne had a large garden, and she canned lots of tomatoes and made many cucumber pickles. She enjoyed playing cards and going to the casino with Wayne. She loved to read, especially mystery novels. Natalie also was a gifted seamstress, making many dolls clothes and some clothing for her children.

Natalie was a long-time member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Akron. She was also a member and past president of the American Legion Auxiliary in Akron.

Natalie is survived by her husband, Wayne: four children – Wendi (Jerry) Ruhland of Hawarden, Iowa, Wanda (Tim) Johnson of Akron, David (Misty) Sheveland of Akron, and Chad Sheveland of Sioux Falls, S.D.; seven grandchildren – Joe (Kayla) Ruhland, Tracy (Justin) DeBruin, Shaun (Molly) Ruhland, Tony Johnson, Whitney Cole (Tom), Riley Sheveland, and Kaci Sheveland; 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Rod Brown of Elkhart, Ind.; siblings-in-law – Shirley Bergthold of Rice Lake, Wis., Mary (Bob) Steffl of Maple Plain, Dale (Karen) Sheveland of Eden Prairie, and Merald Sheveland of Wood Lake; many nieces, nephews, and other extended relatives;

Natalie is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Phillip Brown; sister, Sharon (Dale) Heier; sister-in-law, Marilyn Brown; nephew, Ryan Brown; and siblings-in-law – Verna (Gordon) Anderson, Mavis (Phil) Suffel, Charlene (Ted) Hays, Wesley Sheveland, Don Bergthold, and Carol Sheveland.